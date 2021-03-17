Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,143,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

