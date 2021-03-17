Barbara Rentler Sells 45,623 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barbara Rentler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

