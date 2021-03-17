Barclays Initiates Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

