Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 779.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,426 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

