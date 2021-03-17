Barclays PLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

BWXT opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

