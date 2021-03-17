Barclays PLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $442,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $292,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 265.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

