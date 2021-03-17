Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Hub Group worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of HUBG opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

