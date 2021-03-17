Barclays PLC Sells 15,860 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth $16,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 237.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,970 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

