Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,149 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

