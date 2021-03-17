Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.68

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.68 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 6186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

