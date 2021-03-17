Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 37.7% in February

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 11th total of 125,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 137,783 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 76,856 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,680 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

