Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Director Corey Dean Klassen Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Director Corey Dean Klassen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$28,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns -55,000 shares in the company, valued at C($10,631.50).

Corey Dean Klassen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Corey Dean Klassen purchased 61,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,625.00.

BHS stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

