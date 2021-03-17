Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.32, but opened at C$1.16. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 21,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

