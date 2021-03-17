Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.68

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 12885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

