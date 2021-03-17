Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.60. Approximately 4,566,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,328,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

