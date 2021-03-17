Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 4,387 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

