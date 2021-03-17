Bella Protocol Market Cap Hits $103.87 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00006656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $103.87 million and approximately $66.19 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,000,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi.

Bella Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

