Benchmark Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $472.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $485.00 to $472.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $524.03 on Monday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.37 and its 200 day moving average is $514.79. The company has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

