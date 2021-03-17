Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTEAF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bénéteau from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bénéteau in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $$14.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

