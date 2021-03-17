Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €15.10 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €15.10 ($17.76) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.25 ($20.30).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €18.13 ($21.32) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52 week high of €18.14 ($21.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

