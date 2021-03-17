Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 16,150 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 4.8% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $498.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

