Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 516,880 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 516,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,000. Twitter makes up about 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Twitter by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Twitter by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,017,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

