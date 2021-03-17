Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 729,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Paylocity makes up approximately 1.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Paylocity worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $184.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 166.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

