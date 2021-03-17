Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 501,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $474.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.94.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Berry by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.