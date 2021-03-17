BetProtocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

