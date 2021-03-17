Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BCYC opened at $27.90 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,556 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

