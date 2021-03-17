Big Lots, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Big Lots has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

BIG stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

