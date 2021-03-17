BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 23,790 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

