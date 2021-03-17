Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill.com stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,703. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 224.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.