Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.87.

NYSE BILL opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.96. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -291.92.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 162,508 shares of company stock worth $25,436,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

