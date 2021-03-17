BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 115.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

