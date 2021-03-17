Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. 6,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,258. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43.

BDSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

