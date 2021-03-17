BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $1.03. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 7,626,512 shares traded.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

