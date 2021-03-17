BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $1.87 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,618.31 or 1.00374928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4,994.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00086568 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

