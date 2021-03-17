Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Tops $122,773.53

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $122,773.53 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00244674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00054331 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

