BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Trading 7% Higher

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.35. 190,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 42,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

