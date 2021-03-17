BlackRock Inc. Acquires 28,923 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $39,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $187,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 614,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 239,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.