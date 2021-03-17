BlackRock Inc. Acquires 38,269 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Carriage Services worth $40,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,713 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

