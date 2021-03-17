BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,635 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.64% of Winmark worth $39,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Winmark by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $184.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.87. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $198.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

