BlackRock Inc. Has $37.69 Million Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Manitowoc worth $37,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of -64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

