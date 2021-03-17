BlackRock Inc. Has $41.40 Million Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $41,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $95,399.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,022.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,522 shares of company stock worth $5,326,909. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

