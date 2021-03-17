BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Sterling Construction worth $38,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 502,556 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 181.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

