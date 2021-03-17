Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

BGB stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

