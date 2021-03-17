Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 103.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

