Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 182,337 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

