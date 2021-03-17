Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys Shares of 29,849 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,292,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,075.54. 12,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,336. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,043.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,763.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

