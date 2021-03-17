Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $139.34 million and $345,649.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00006229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00457903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00061391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00151634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00078226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00589113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

