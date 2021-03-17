Bodycote’s (BYPLF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

