Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 11th total of 546,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $9,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $32,148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $6,506,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

BCC stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.61. 199,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

