Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$0.73 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$0.57 to C$0.73 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.